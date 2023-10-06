Three Steps for Getting Over Social Media Envy: Advice From a Psychologist

In the past, you may have envied your neighbor when they bought a new car or went on holiday abroad when you could not. Although these feelings of envy would have been perfectly valid, they were isolated incidents that would last for a short period of time.

Today’s world is vastly different, as we carry comparison machines around with us in the form of mobile phones.

The rise of social media has had many benefits but also given rise to social media envy when users perceive the perfect lives of others – even though they are rarely as perfect as they seem on the surface.