As we enter the final week of the second coronavirus lockdown in India, self-isolation may be very taxing on your mental and physical health. If you aren't looking forward to spending a lot of time at home, here are some tips on how to make the best of your time:1. Watch Your ‘Saved For Later' List on Streaming PlatformsThere are a lot of interesting documentaries and TV shows which you may have always scrolled past to get to your favourites. Use this extended free time to watch those shows and maybe, you might just discover your new favourite?2. ExerciseAn active lifestyle during this lockdown may seem impossible but it is not difficult. There is an abundance of home exercise videos that one can find on YouTube and Instagram and these exercises do not require any equipment. There are also great free and paid mobile applications that you can download, which offer exercise plans.3. Read MoreReading a thrilling book is one of the best ways to pass the time during this lockdown. Ask your friends for suggestions on what to read next or if you are still confused on what to read, go to goodreads.com for picking out your next book.Amazon Kindle Reader is a free application where you can read book for free and also purchase e-books. The application is available on mobile and on desktop and is available both on Android and Apple phones.4. Brush Up on Your Cooking SkillsCooking for yourselves always seems like a daunting task – from chopping, boiling and then the dreaded dish washing. Start with simple recipes, which require few ingredients to start with and progress to more exotic feasts in time. A great website to look up recipes for your cooking adventures is recipeineats.com We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)