Dopamine Detox Is Trending: Here Are the Signs That You May Need to Take One

Megha Narayan (name changed for privacy) is a 28-year-old content creator on social media. She recently went on a three-day holiday in the hills away from her phone. She was on a self-declared dopamine detox.

Not only did she not post, she also did not click a single picture, nor did she shoot a reel while she was there. Did it help her?

Definitely, she says, and cites better mental clarity as one of the benefits. She plans to go for a longer duration the next time. Dopamine detox is trending. Do you need it?