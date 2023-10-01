Can Depression Lead To Memory Loss? What To Know About Pseudodementia

Memory loss. Inability to focus. Weakened sense of direction. Increased struggle to do cognitive functions.

When someone says they are struggling with these symptoms, what's the first thing that comes to your mind? Effects of old age, right? Or possibly dementia?

These could also be symptoms of pseudodementia – a psychiatric condition that is often mistaken to be a neurological disorder.

Delhi hospitals get around 50 cases of pseudodementia per month, media reports revealed earlier this month. These cases, doctors said, were being diagnosed in most people younger than 50 years of age.

But what even is pseudodementia? Why are young people suffering from it?

FIT tells you everything you need to know about pseudodementia.