Actor Bruce Willis Diagnosed With Frontotemporal Dementia: What Is It?

Actor Bruce Willis (67) has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, his family announced in a statement.
The statement read, “While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis. FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone.”
What they said: Last spring, after an aphasia diagnosis, the actor had stepped away from his career to focus on his health. But, his family stated,
What is Frontotemporal Dementia:
FTD is “a group of brain disorders,” the association says, which is a result of the brain’s frontal or temporal lobes degenerating.
As the actor’s family suggested, a patient suffering from FTD might struggle with communication, but there might also be changes in:
Their everyday behaviour
Their cognitive abilities
Their personality, in general, too
Diagnosis and Treatment: Since there’s no one marker for FTD, the diagnosis takes place on a case-to-case basis, depending on the symptoms of the patients.
The causes aren’t clear too, although genetics might be one of them.
Willis’ family, through the statement posted on the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration’s website, said that they “hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.”