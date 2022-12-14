Zika Virus: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, and Treatment

According to US NIH, the Zika virus is predominantly affecting the people of tropical and subtropical areas of the world. It is often spread to people through mosquito bites and most people affected by the Zika virus have no signs or symptoms.

In rare cases, the Zika virus may cause complications related to the brain or nervous system like Guillain-Barre syndrome. If pregnant women suffer from the virus, their risk of having a miscarriage increases. Moreover, the zika virus infection increases the risk of serious birth defects in infants.

The only way to prevent the zika virus is to protect yourself from mosquito bites. Here are other causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatments of the zika virus.