Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD): Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, & Treatment

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a kind of depression that mainly occurs during the change of seasons, commonly when the fall starts. According to the doctors of the Mayo Clinic, seasonal depression gets worse in the late fall or early winter.

The mild version of SAD is also known as the “winter blues.” Do not get worried if you feel a little down during the colder months. You may be stuck inside, and it gets dark early, one of the reasons to feel sad.

But SAD goes beyond this. It’s a form of depression and it affects daily life including how you feel and think. It can be a challenging time but the right management and treatment can things easier.

Know the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment for SAD or seasonal depression.