India May See High Wet-Bulb Temperature In Summer: How Can It Affect Your Body?

As we gear up for summer this year, experts are already warning of people living in the Indian subcontinent of the extreme temperatures and impending heatwaves that await us in the months to come.

The latest warning comes from environmental policy expert Peter Dynes, who has predicted a serious risk of 'dangerous wet-bulb temperatures' in parts of India.

"This summer may push India closer to the limits of human survival," he wrote, in a viral tweet.