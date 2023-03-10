Heatwaves, Power Crisis, Water Scarcity: What Will Summer Look Like This Year?

Abhiyant Tiwari, Lead - Health & Climate Resilience, NRDC India, pointed out to The Quint that with each passing year, summers are getting longer.

"Last year, March was the hottest March in 100 years. This year, it was the warmest February. It is not wrong to say that the duration of summers in increasing and exposure to heat causes many health problems," he said.

As Dr Anjal Prakash, Research Director at Bharti Institute of Public Policy, Indian School of Business, explained to The Quint that extreme temperatures have an effect not just on the health and wellbeing of an individual but the impact is felt across different sectors of the economy as well.

"Heatwaves have damaged crops in the past and reduced agricultural yield. In the previous two years, the early heatwave in northern India reduced wheat crop production to a significant level. Such instances can lead to food shortages and price increases, which can have a significant impact on the country's economy and food security," he said.

He also pointed out that heatwaves are causing a reduction in the water impounded in lakes and rivers due to increased evaporation.

"This can exacerbate existing water scarcity issues in India, particularly in areas where water is already in short supply," he added.

"The effects of heatwaves are interlinked. For instance, reduced agricultural yields and food shortages can lead to price increases, which can impact consumers' ability to purchase goods and services," said Dr Prakash.