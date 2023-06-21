After Ballia, More Deaths Reported in UP, Bihar: Officials Deny Link to Heatwave

After over 68 deaths in UP's Ballia district were attributed to heat stroke between 14-19 June, another district in the state, Deoria, has reported 53 deaths in the past 24 hours due to suspected heat stroke.

State of play: Over a hundred people have reportedly died in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Odisha in the past week as parts of North India continue to grapple with extreme heatwave-like conditions.

According to various reports, 45 people have died in Bihar, whereas Odisha had reported one death till Sunday.

The intrigue: Health officials in these regions, however, have denied links of most of these deaths to heat stress.