54 Deaths in Ballia Not Linked to Heatwave, Say Health Officials: What Happened?

As many as 54 people admitted to a district hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia have died in the last four days.

Ballia Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Divakar Singh had initially said that the cause of at least 20 deaths was heatstroke. However, government officials have since claimed that the deaths were not triggered by the heatwave-like conditions in the region.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak even slammed Dr Singh for his "careless remark, without having information about the heatwave," adding that he had been transferred to Azamgarh.

But if not the heatwave, what is behind the recent deaths in Ballia? Here’s what health officials in the area are saying.