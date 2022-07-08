This Is How Video Games, Online Friends, and Twitch Saved My Life

This is the story of how video games, digital friends, and the interactions I had on Twitch, a video game live streaming platform, saved my life.

From 2020 to late 2021 I went through one of the darkest times of my life - my grandfather died, I was taken to the police station and beaten by police for something I hadn't done, I'd lost my job, a long-term relationship I was in came to a sudden end, I couldn't sleep, I became clinically depressed, and anxious to the point of not being able to sleep, and my mind couldn't envision ANYTHING hopeful about my future.

All of this clubbed with the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown drove me further into isolation and made my mental health spiral from bad into clinical depression and crippling anxiety.