Online Gaming May Sharpen Cognitive Skills, According to Studies

Anything intended for public access must hold utilitarian value—which is to say that it should benefit most people. Given the humongous user base that online, skill-based games have garnered, it makes sense to look at how their usage impacts those who play it frequently. Human psychology is multifaceted and, therefore, complex. The creative design of online games leaves an imprint on the human brain, which in turn develops further cognitive skills.

According to a study by students and professors of Brown University, in addition to sharpening visual processing abilities in frequent players, online games also have the potential to improve the brain’s capacity to acquire such skills. Gamers showed faster consolidation of learning when moving from one visual task to the next, as compared to non-gamers.

Professor William Cheng of Dartmouth also opined that online games can be useful tools for analyzing philosophical issues. He tries to establish a correlation between people’s perception of the real world—inclusive of human behaviour, the mind, and emotions—through online gaming activities.

Another study emphasized how online gaming has a significant role to play when it comes to improving cognitive skills, such as perception, attention control, and decision-making. In relation to cognitive skills, the soft training that takes place inadvertently during playing online games has proven to create changes at the neurological level. Results have largely shown an increase in cognitive skill and perception. In other words, there is a direct and positive impact of online gaming on the activity of motor neurons, as per these studies.