Video Game Simulation Shared as Live Footage of 'Russia-Ukraine War'

Amid escalating tensions at the Russia-Ukraine border, a video showing an on-ground weapon system attacking and shooting down a fighter plane has gone viral as "live visuals of war".

However, we found that the viral clip was a video game simulation from a game called ARMA 3. Part of the clip, which has been on the internet since at least 2019, was superimposed on a "breaking news" banner in the viral posts.

Similar visuals have been used in the past to spread misinformation during the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict in 2020 and even linked to the Taliban takeover of Panjshir Valley in Afghanistan.