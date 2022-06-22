FAQ | US Begins Administering COVID Vaccines to Children 6 Months to 5 Years Old

New Hampshire became the first state in the US to announce the availability of COVID-19 vaccines for children under five years old on Tuesday, 21 June.

The US Centers for Disease Control approved the administration of COVID-19 vaccines to children under the age of five on Saturday, 18 June.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, in a statement on 21 June said that vaccines had been made available for children under five years of age.

Who is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines? Are they safe for children? Here's everything you need to know.