Tips To Prevent Dandruff and Scalp Infections in Monsoon

Monsoons are difficult when it comes to maintaining the hair and skin we wish we had all year round. The humidity and rainy days do not only harm the skin but also take a toll on our hair and scalp. They become more prone to infections and dandruff.

The situation becomes worse with sweat since it attracts dust particles and other polluted elements. That is why it becomes necessary to take extra care of your hair and scalp during the monsoon season.

Frizz, dandruff, and dull hair are some of the things you have to deal with. The oily sebum produced by the sebaceous glands accumulates easily on the scalp in humid climatic conditions, especially if not kept clean.

We are here to help you manage such problems. we have listed a few tips that can help manage hair and scalp problems that get aggravated during the rains.