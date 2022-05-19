Summer Haircare: Tips To Protect Your Hair This Summer

Include these tips in your summer haircare routine to boost hair growth.
(Photo: iStock)
Summer requires extra protection and preparation when it comes to hair, skin, and diet. Summers can be fun but as tough to manage the heat and rising temperatures according to our preferences.
Heat not only makes our body weak but also makes our hair and skin lose their lustre and glow. We have talked about the diet, and skincare but today we bring some basic yet underrated haircare tips that you can follow and maintain healthy hair in spite of the rising temperatures.
Heat and UV rays are the two main enemies of hair during the summer. The heatwave can damage the hair, especially the coloured hair.
Covering up not only protects the hair from hot winds and UV rays but also helps retain moisture and keeps them clean, providing protection from pollutants.
You can use a scarf, hat, bandana, caps, and dupattas to cover your hair whenever you are headed out. A cover-up also reduces damage caused by wind, especially if the hair is prone to tangling.
High temperatures and heatwaves during summers can tempt you to wash your hair daily and you would be thinking that's the best way to look after your hair in summers.
But you are wrong. Frequent washing strips the scalp of its natural oils and this stimulates extra oil production. This makes you feel the need to wash the hair even more and the cycle never ends.
You can rinse your hair in the shower without using any products after a day at the beach or pool, which causes less damage. You can opt for homemade or natural shampoos available in the market, which help keep your hair clean for longer.
Who doesn't love blow-dried hair, especially for an event or pool party? It makes your look complete and helps you look flawless. But try avoiding blow-dry as far as possible.
Moreover, when you go into a pool with blow-dried hair, the chlorinated water causes more damage leaving your hair dull, dry, and brittle. Regular heat treatments can cause damage beyond repair.
Try to tie your hair up as much as possible and make sure you tie them loose enough to allow the scalp to breathe. Hair tied in a loose ponytail, bun or braid will not only keep you cool but also prevent sweating.
Less sweating will prevent clogging of pores and oily scalp. Tight hairstyles will not only cause frizziness and tension but lead to hair fall.
Summer wouldn't want you to oil your hair or you might think hair already produces natural oil so what's the use? But oiling your hair in summer can prevent frizzing. Hair is prone to dryness in summer, oiling can solve that problem as well.
Oiling can renourish your hair and replace the hair's natural oil- lipids that keep them healthy and prevent split ends.
