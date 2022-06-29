Haircare Mistakes One Must Avoid

Are you a skincare junkie? But are you forgetting your hair in the process of maintaining healthy and glowing skin? Are you among the people who do everything right but still don't get the results for their hair?

There is a possibility that you are making a few mistakes unconsciously. Haircare routine can differ for two individuals and needs to be customised accordingly. What works for your friend, might not work for you. But there are a few common haircare mistakes that many people make irrespective of their hair type or routine. These mistakes can lead to long-term damage to your hair and scalp that lack hydration, shine, and more. In this article, we will be discussing a few common haircare mistakes to avoid for keeping your hair in prime condition.