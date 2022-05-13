Heatwave in India: 5 Drinks To Beat the Heat

Include these summer drinks in your diet to protect yourselves during heatwave.
(Image: iStock)
Heatwave is one of the main problems in summer as it poses threat to our health and skin. We must take precautionary measures to keep ourselves protected. It is advised to wear appropriate clothes, stay indoors, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, not roam around barefoot, keep a check on your diet, etc.
The other major thing to remember is to stay hydrated during the season of the heatwave. You should consume liquids regularly to keep yourself healthy and protected from a heat stroke. Here are a few drinks that can prove helpful in summer 2022 and provide protection against heatwave.
Buttermilk is popularly known as chaach or chaas in India. Buttermilk is one of the best drinks that keep you hydrated during this time. Buttermilk is a beverage prepared from fermented milk that is obtained after churning out butter from milk.
Buttermilk is a dairy product rich in calcium which keeps our bones strong. It also contains water, lactose, casein, and lactic acid which prevents the growth of unwanted bacteria in the gut. This traditional drink is being consumed in India for ages and is one of the best options to protect you from dehydration.
Anyone can beat the heat with a glass of coconut water and it has proven to be quite beneficial. It is also famous as a natural health drink and helps restore hydration and electrolyte levels in your body. It helps fight fatigue and keeps you active throughout the day.
Coconut water is great for your heart as it is rich in potassium, a mineral that lowers blood pressure. Besides, coconut water is beneficial for your kidney and helps get rid of kidney stones.
Lemon water, also known as lemonade, is one of the popular drinks for summers. It is rich in vitamin C and protects our body from health issues like heart diseases, diabetes, cancer, and obesity. Besides, it is a great source of flavonoids that help reduce body inflammation and the risk of chronic inflammatory conditions like arthritis and autoimmune disorders.
Research also proves that citrate in lemons inhibits the formation of kidney stones and regular intake of lemonade can help in weight loss, mental health, digestive health, and maintaining energy levels.
Sugarcane juice is another favorite drink of people in summer. There are various benefits of this drink. It contains glucose and electrolytes that help the body cool down and keeps a person energetic throughout the day. It is also safe for diabetics since it has low glycemic index than sugar.
Moreover, it keeps the kidneys, digestive system, and skin healthy.
Sattu drink is native to India and is popular in the state of Bihar. It is prepared from a combination of ground grains like barley and Bengal gram. It helps the body cool down and is more nutritious than most of the beverages and drinks available in the market. Moreover, it can be enjoyed in the late summer afternoon and is rich in roughage.