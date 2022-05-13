Heatwave in India: 5 Drinks To Beat the Heat

Heatwave is one of the main problems in summer as it poses threat to our health and skin. We must take precautionary measures to keep ourselves protected. It is advised to wear appropriate clothes, stay indoors, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, not roam around barefoot, keep a check on your diet, etc.

The other major thing to remember is to stay hydrated during the season of the heatwave. You should consume liquids regularly to keep yourself healthy and protected from a heat stroke. Here are a few drinks that can prove helpful in summer 2022 and provide protection against heatwave.