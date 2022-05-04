Foods For Longer and Healthier Hair

Who doesn't want long, lustrous and healthy hair? Everyone does and we realise its importance as we grow older.

Research proves that hair grows about 0.5 inches (1.25 cm) per month and 6 inches (15 cm) per year. The rate at which your hair grows depends on factors like age, health, genetics, and diet.

Although factors like age and genetics are unchangeable but diet can help you achieve the long shiny hair you are aiming for. Diet plays an important role in hair growth because a lack of nutrients can obstruct hair growth and make them dull.

A balanced diet can help promote hair growth and help tackle the problem of hair loss due to a lack of nutrients. Here is a list of foods that can help your hair grow stronger and healthier.