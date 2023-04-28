'Suicide Not a Joke': Opposition Calls Out PM Modi Over 'Insensitive' Remark

According to the NCRB, India reported 1,64,033 cases of deaths by suicide in 2021.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday, 27 April, called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a "joke" he made at a media conclave the day before.
Modi, during his speech, said in Hindi:
Following the PM's 'joke', the crowd, including media dignitaries, erupted in laughter. However, Modi drew flak on social media for being insensitive.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to say that thousands of families lose their children to deaths by suicide and the PM shouldn't be making fun of them.
The Aam Aadmi Party's official handle also tweeted remarking that this was "insensitive disregard for human life" by the PM. Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi too cited National Crime Records Bureau data to call Modi out.
On the other hand, Samajwadi Party leader Gaurav Prakash cited a report by The Quint to make the point that "suicide is not a laughing matter."
According to the NCRB, India reported 1,64,033 cases of deaths by suicide in 2021. This was an increased number from 2020 when 1,53,052 cases were reported, and from 2019 as well, when 1,39,123 cases of deaths by suicide came to light.
Out of these 1,64,033 cases, 45,026 were women. This meant that one woman in India died by suicide every nine minutes in 2021.
