1 Every 9 Minutes: NCRB Data Bares India's Female Suicide Problem

As many as 45,026 women died by suicide in India in 2021; nearly 1 every 9 minutes.

Over half of them – 23,178 – were housewives. On an average, 63 housewives died by suicide every day in India in 2021.

While more men (1,18,979) than women died by suicide in India in the past year, a deviation from the pattern was observed in those aged below 18, where the incidence of suicide was higher in females. The top causes – family problems, love affairs, and failure in exams, among others.

The latest annual report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has thrown light on some grim trends, fuelling concern over mental health and social status of women in India.