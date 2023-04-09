Darshan Solanki Case: Mumbai Police Arrest IIT Student Named in 'Suicide Note'

The Mumbai Police on Sunday, 9 April said that its Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested a batchmate of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay student Darshan Solanki, in connection to abatement of his suicide.

The arrested student has been identified as Arman Khatri, who was Solanki's batchmate and stayed on the same floor of a hostel as the deceased, the police added, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Khatri was allegedly mentioned in the 'suicide note' recovered by the SIT last month from Darshan's room. The note read, “Arman has killed me,” said Mumbai police, as quoted by PTI.