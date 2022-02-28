'Shame on School', 'Heartbreaking': Twitter on Faridabad Student's Suicide

A 16-year-old boy from Delhi Public School (DPS) in Greater Faridabad died by suicide on Thursday, 24 February, and left a note stating that he was subjected to homophobia and bullying at the institution.

The teenager's mother, who is a teacher at the same school, alleged that no action was taken against bullying despite filing official complaints.

Several members of the queer community and their allies took to Twitter to condemn the inaction of the school.