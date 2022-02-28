ADVERTISEMENT

'Shame on School', 'Heartbreaking': Twitter on Faridabad Student's Suicide

The 16-year-old left a note stating that he was subjected to homophobia and bullying at the institution

The Quint
Published
Gender
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Several members of the queer community and their allies took to Twitter to condemn the school's inaction.</p></div>
i

A 16-year-old boy from Delhi Public School (DPS) in Greater Faridabad died by suicide on Thursday, 24 February, and left a note stating that he was subjected to homophobia and bullying at the institution.

The teenager's mother, who is a teacher at the same school, alleged that no action was taken against bullying despite filing official complaints.

Several members of the queer community and their allies took to Twitter to condemn the inaction of the school.

Also Read

Faridabad Student Suicide Case: Academic Head of DPS School Arrested

Faridabad Student Suicide Case: Academic Head of DPS School Arrested
ADVERTISEMENT
  • 01/04

    (Photo Courtesy: Twitter Screengrab)

  • 02/04

    (Photo Courtesy: Twitter Screengrab)

  • 03/04

    (Photo Courtesy: Twitter Screengrab)

  • 04/04

    (Photo Courtesy: Twitter Screengrab)

Also Read

Faridabad Student Suicide: 'Shaming By Teachers is the Norm', Say LGBTQI+ People

Faridabad Student Suicide: 'Shaming By Teachers is the Norm', Say LGBTQI+ People

Several people called out DPS and its teachers for homophobia, and sought action against the administration.

  • 01/03

    (Photo Courtesy: Twitter Screengrab)

  • 02/03

    (Photo Courtesy: Twitter Screengrab)

  • 03/03

    (Photo Courtesy: Twitter Screengrab)

'This Is Why Guidelines Are Important'

Some also slammed the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) for directing the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to recall the gender-neutral training manual for teachers and parents.

  • 01/02

    (Photo: Twitter snip)

  • 02/02

    (Photo: Twitter snip)

The Haryana Police on Sunday, 27 February, arrested DPS Greater Faridabad Academic Head Mamta Gupta in connection with the suicide. An FIR was filed against Gupta for abetment to suicide.

The educator was taken to the BPTP Police Station in Faridabad, and further investigation is underway.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×