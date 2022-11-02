South Korean Tragedy: How Asphyxia Makes Crowd Crushes Deadly? Doctors Explain

As South Korea investigates the Halloween crowd crush tragedy that took over 154 lives on Saturday, 29 October, the Seoul National University Hospital maintains the most common cause of death to be compressive asphyxia.

What actually happened?

Over 1,00,000 people, huddled around the tiny streets of Itaewon, the district known for its nightlife. However, throngs of crowd and barely any space led to a crowd crush making disaster almost inevitable.

FIT spoke to cardiologists to understand how asphyxia can cause sudden cardiac arrests, thereby making crowd crushes deadly.