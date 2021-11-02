What is the Difference Between a Heart Attack and Cardiac Arrest?

People are often confused between a heart attack and a cardiac arrest. With growing number cases of heart attacks in younger age groups, there is a lot of confusion regarding this.

According to Mayo Clinic, sudden cardiac arrest is the abrupt loss of heart function, breathing and consciousness.

Sudden cardiac arrest isn't the same as a heart attack, when blood flow to a part of the heart is blocked. However, a heart attack can sometimes trigger an electrical disturbance that leads to sudden cardiac arrest.

Let's understand the difference between the two in detail so that we can act accordingly.