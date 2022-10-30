South Korea Declares National Mourning After 151 Die in Halloween Stampede

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of national mourning on Sunday, 30 October, after a stampede during Halloween celebrations killed at least 151 people and injured over 100 in the capital, Seoul.

Suk-yeol also expressed condolences for the victims, who were mostly in their 20s, and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured persons.

"This is truly tragic. A tragedy and disaster that should not have happened took place in the heart of Seoul last night," he said in a statement, as per Reuters.