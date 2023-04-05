Focus On Formation Of Rules Now: Doctors On What's Next For Right To Health Act

The eight-point MoU highlights the demands raised by the doctors’ associations, which now the state government seems to have reached a consensus over.

According to the agreement, the health minister has agreed to exclude private multi-specialty hospitals with less than 50-beds and private hospitals established without any support from the government (in the form of land or building) from the RTH Act.

As per the MoU signed between the state government and the doctors' associations who led the protest – the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Society (PHNHS), and the United Private Clinics and Hospitals of Rajasthan (UPCHAR) – the hospitals which will be covered under the RTH Act include