Rajasthan's Landmark Right to Health Act: A Recipe For Disaster?

Doctors in Rajasthan are up in arms against their government after the unanimous passage of the Rajasthan Right to Health (RTH) Bill by the state Assembly on 21 March 2023, which awaits the assent of the governor. The widespread protest threatens to derail the healthcare in the state.

Doctors are on the warpath for the last two weeks and have vowed to continue their stir until the government withdraws the legislation in toto.

Around a lakh of doctors and 2,500 private hospital operators across the state continue to agitate. The anger in medical community has led to closure of several private healthcare establishment leading to crippling of the medical services in this state.