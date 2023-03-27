In Photos: Doctors Demand Rollback Of Rajasthan's 'Right To Health' Bill

The IMA carried out a protest rally against the Rajasthan government’s Right to Health Bill on Monday, 27 March.
The Right to Health Bill, which was passed in the Rajasthan Assembly earlier in March, gives people in the state the right to free medical care, emergency treatment, information related to the patient and illnesses. Doctors in Rajasthan have been protesting against this move.
However, the Indian Medical Association too has sought “complete withdrawal of the bill.” Dr Vijay Kapoor, Secretary of the Private Hospitals and Nursing Home Society, told PTI, “It will give bureaucratic control on private hospitals.”
The IMA observed 27 March as "Black Day" and stated that "atrocities against striking doctors" need to be stopped.
Two committees have also been proposed to be formed under the new bill – State Health Authority for Logistical Grievances and State Health Authority for Treatment Protocol.
Doctors want the state government to clarify what the bill means by “emergency care” and what the reimbursement situation will be for private hospitals and practices. Doctors fear that anyone would claim their right to free emergency healthcare at odd hours of the day even for situations that could not be termed an emergency if the term is left vague by the government.
The IMA, in a statement, said, “Providing quality health(care) free of cost to the citizens is the responsibility of the state and attempts at diluting this would be detrimental to public health. Creating (a) burden on the already ailing private health sector will further jeopardise the system and will accelerate closure of such institutions.”
A delegation of doctors working with private hospitals also met with state government officials on Sunday. However, the delegation refused to discuss any possible amendments to the bill until the current bill is withdrawn.
Dr Sharad Kumar Agarwal, IMA, National President, and a delegation of doctors also met with Tirupati Collector on Monday and presented him with a Memorandum opposing the bill.
The bill had been passed in the Rajasthan Assembly with a voice vote.
An estimated 20,000 doctors, who are a part of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), carried out a protest rally against the Rajasthan government’s Right to Health Bill on Monday, 27 March.
The rally started at the Resident Doctor's Ground in Adarsh Nagar, and crossed Maharani College, Rajmandir, MI road, Ajmeri Gate, before ending at Albert Hall in Jaipur. Doctors from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh also showed their solidarity by wearing black bands.
