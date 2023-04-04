Right to Health: Protesting Doctors, Ashok Gehlot Govt Reach ‘Consensus’

However, the Indian Medical Association and doctors practicing in the state took to the streets to protest against the bill, demanding its withdrawal. ‘complete rollback’ was their call to action.

The bill could result in increased bureaucratic control and interference in the functioning of private hospitals

The bill did not clarify what it meant by ‘emergency care’

No mention of how and when the private practices could get reimbursed for treating patients free of cost

No clarity on what the government would reimburse for – Will the government imburse private clinics for the cost of transportation, equipment, diagnostic tests, etc?