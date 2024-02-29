What Triggers Early & Premature Menopause? Researcher Decodes Major Findings

Nearly 4 percent of women in India aged between 29-34 years experience premature menopause. For women aged between 35-39 years, the number goes up to 8 percent, a survey conducted in 2023 by The Institute for Social and Economic Change showed.

These numbers might seem miniscule, but the health of thousands of women in India suffers due to early or premature menopause each year.

FIT sat down to chat with Sampurna Kundu, a PhD scholar at the Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health, Jawaharlal Nehru University.

She recently published a new study in Scientific Reports by Nature Portfolio, titled Exploring the Triggers of Premature and Early Menopause in India: A Comprehensive Analysis Based on National Family Health Survey, 2019–2021.

Read the edited excerpts from the conversation below.