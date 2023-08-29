In a shocking case, a 28-year-old pregnant woman in a village in Tamil Nadu died earlier in August, after she allegedly gave birth without any medical assistance at home, after watching 'how-to' videos online. The deceased woman, identified as Loganayaki, and her husband, were both postgraduate degree holders and, yet, they chose to give birth without supervision.

A similar incident took place in 2018 in the state's Tirupur district, where another 28-year-old woman, Krithiga, passed away due to pregnancy-related complications after attempting to deliver her baby herself with the help of birthing tutorials on YouTube.

In 2021, in the state's Ranipet district, a man was detained for helping his wife give birth with the help of YouTube videos. The unsupervised delivery lead to a stillborn.