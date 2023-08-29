In a shocking case, a 28-year-old pregnant woman in a village in Tamil Nadu died earlier in August, after she allegedly gave birth without any medical assistance at home, after watching 'how-to' videos online. The deceased woman, identified as Loganayaki, and her husband, were both postgraduate degree holders and, yet, they chose to give birth without supervision.
A similar incident took place in 2018 in the state's Tirupur district, where another 28-year-old woman, Krithiga, passed away due to pregnancy-related complications after attempting to deliver her baby herself with the help of birthing tutorials on YouTube.
In 2021, in the state's Ranipet district, a man was detained for helping his wife give birth with the help of YouTube videos. The unsupervised delivery lead to a stillborn.
In all of these cases, access to medical support was not an issue. Neither was the issue of giving birth at home. But they both chose to do it without any medical assistance – or supervision – by a person who is qualified to conduct the procedure.
In recent years, thanks to the internet, there have been several trends of people experimenting with childbirth, egged on by online videos and blogs. Some of these are done without the supervision of medical professionals, and end up being foolish experiments.
If you're considering a home birth inspired by your favorite internet personalities and movies showing peaceful water births and natural deliveries, here's what you should know first.
Home Birth: What Are the Potential Risks?
Childbirth is a complex physiological process involving intricate interactions between the mother's body, the unborn child, and the environment.
The complexities and potential difficulties that can occur are frequently missed in the web films that glorify homebirths.
Women and their families must understand that the hazards of trying to give birth at home without medical supervision outweigh any potential benefits.
The repercussions may be severe, having an adverse effect on the mother's and family's mental as well as physical health. From unforeseen complications during labour to emergencies necessitating immediate medical interventions, the risks are substantial.
Furthermore, the dangers of childbirth don't end with delivery. The postpartum phase is equally important, and issues can occur that call for quick medical care.
It is not uncommon to hear stories of newborns requiring ventilator support, oxygen, or even admittance to Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs) due to lack of proper medical attention during delivery.
When issues emerge during the joyful event of welcoming a new life, it can rapidly turn into a terrifying experience if there is no medical competence available to adequately handle them.
Why You Should Have Professionals Around During Childbirth
The complexity of childbirth underscores the indispensable role of trained medical professionals.
Obstetricians, midwives, and nursing staff undergo years of rigorous education, hands-on training, and are equipped not only to handle routine deliveries but also to navigate the complexities of unexpected complications.
Their ability to make split-second decisions can mean the difference between life and death for both the mother and the child.
The complications go beyond physical health and can also involve mental health issues like anxiety or postpartum depression. To ensure a comfortable transition into motherhood, healthcare professionals' help and direction are essential.
If You Want a Home Birth...
For those who wish to explore alternatives to delivering at a hospital, safer options exist.
Maternity homes and birthing centers staffed with experienced doulas and childbirth experts offer a middle ground.
These facilities prioritise the natural birthing experience while ensuring access to medical interventions if necessary. This balanced approach offers expectant mothers the best of both worlds— a supportive and controlled environment for childbirth, backed by medical expertise.
The tragedy in Tamil Nadu serves as a startling reminder that mother and newborn safety should never take a backseat to the desire for an unusual or unconventional delivery experience.
In the wake of this tragedy, education and awareness campaigns take on a renewed significance. Although technology has given us unprecedented access to information, it is important to distinguish safe experimentation from trustworthy sources.
Empowering expectant mothers with accurate information about the risks and benefits of different birthing options is essential. Highlighting the invaluable role of medical professionals in ensuring a safe and healthy childbirth experience is paramount.
By making informed decisions, mothers can ensure that they and their babies receive the best possible care during this transformative period.
By prioritising maternal and infant safety and by seeking out certified maternity homes or birthing centers when desiring alternatives to hospital deliveries, expectant mothers can ensure a safer and more secure journey into motherhood.
(Dr Deepika Aggarwal is a senior gynaecologist and obstetrician at CK Birla Hospital in Gurugram. This is an opinion piece. The views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)