Boy or Girl: What Determines the Sex of a Baby? A Gynaecologist Breaks It Down

On 8 January, the Delhi High Court, while addressing a case of dowry death, said that women are still being harassed by husbands and their families for birthing girl children.

In her judgment Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said, "This Court having dealt with numerous cases of harassment, nagging and committing of suicide or dowry deaths due to the victim being victimized for giving birth to daughters...is constrained to observe that such people need to be educated that it is their son and not their daughter-in-law whose chromosomes through union of a married couple will decide the birth of a daughter or a son."

She went on to say that it's unfortunate that many are still ignorant about the genetic science at play here.

Speaking to FIT, renowned Gynaecologist Dr Nozer Sheriar breaks down the science.