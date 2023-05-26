Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fit Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tampons, Period Sex & Meftal Spas: Can You Ace This Menstruation Quiz?

Tampons, Period Sex & Meftal Spas: Can You Ace This Menstruation Quiz?

Can you get pregnant on your period? Do you not get your periods if you're on birth control?
Garima Sadhwani
Fit
Updated:

On World Menstrual Hygiene Day, 28 May, FIT busts some myths related to menstruation, period products, and women's health.

|

(Photo: Namita Chauhan/FIT)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p> On&nbsp;<a href="https://thequint.com/fit/her-health/menopause-perimenopause-at-workplace">World Menstrual Hygiene Day</a>, 28 May, <strong><a href="https://www.thequint.com/fit/her-health/menopause-the-physical-changes-in-womanhood-and-the-stigma">FIT</a></strong> busts some myths related to menstruation, period products, and women's health.</p></div>

Cameraperson: Shiv Kumar Maurya

Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma

Can tampons take away your virginity? Can you get pregnant on your period? Do you not get your periods if you're on birth control?

Enough myths and misconceptions surround menstruation. On World Menstrual Hygiene Day, 28 May, FIT busts some myths related to menstruation, period products, and women's health.

Watch the full video for more!

Also ReadIt’s Just Menstruation: Why We Need to Normalise Conversation Around Periods
Also ReadIndian Women Are Talking About Menopause: It's Time Workplaces Listened

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 26 May 2023,06:04 PM IST

SCROLL FOR NEXT