Tampons, Period Sex & Meftal Spas: Can You Ace This Menstruation Quiz?

On World Menstrual Hygiene Day, 28 May, FIT busts some myths related to menstruation, period products, and women's health.
Can tampons take away your virginity? Can you get pregnant on your period? Do you not get your periods if you're on birth control?
