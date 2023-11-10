Does the Risk of Heart Attacks Go Up During Pregnancy? Your FAQs Answered

The sudden death of Malayalam TV serial actor Dr Priya last week on Wednesday, 1 November, after suffering a fatal cardiac arrest sent shockwaves through the state. The 35-year-old was eight months pregnant at the time of her passing. The baby, born prematurely, is currently in the intensive care unit, according to local reports.

The grim news once again brings to the forefront the worrying rise in heart attacks among young people, particularly women.