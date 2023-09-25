ADVERTISEMENT
Are You Having a Cardiac Arrest? Look Out for These Signs, Says Cardiologist

Everything may appear normal, but these signs may indicate a risk of cardiac arrest.

Aishani Menon
Are You Having a Cardiac Arrest? Look Out for These Signs, Says Cardiologist
Panic attack? Heat exhaustion? Cardiac arrest? Symptoms of these sudden physiological conditions can often overlap, and it can be difficult to gauge the seriousness of the issue in time.

From heart palpitations to breathlessness and dizziness, these subtle signs may be indicating a much more serious going on.

This World Heart Day, FIT spoke to Dr Sameer Pagad, Senior Cardiologist Consultant, Global Hospitals Parel, to understand some of the lesser-known, and not-so-evident signs of cardiac arrest.

If you do experience more than one of these symptoms at a time, it is recommended you consult a doctor to rule out the risk of a sudden cardiac arrest.

