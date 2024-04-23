Patanjali Misleading Ads: ‘Was Apology Same Size As Ads?’, Asks Supreme Court

The Supreme Court, hearing the Patanjali misleading advertisements case, on Tuesday, 23 April, said that it is expanding the scope of the case – making all the states and union territories, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and state licensing authorities parties to the case.

The top court also asked senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, who was appearing for Patanjali founders Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, why the apology was issued in newspapers only on Monday and whether it was the same size as the previous advertisements published by the company.

Patanjali’s apology, published on 22 and 23 April in newspapers, said,