‘Stop Now’: Supreme Court’s Ban on Misleading Patanjali Ads Explained in 4 Cards

In August 2022, the Indian Medical Association filed an official petition in the top court against Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, raising two main complaints:

The company has made unsubstantiated claims that its products can completely and permanently cure certain diseases and disorders, including COVID-19. They have carried out a 'smear campaign' against modern medicine and the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Speaking to FIT, after the interim order, Dr KV Babu, ophthalmologist and RTI (right to information) activist from Kannur, Kerala, who has filed several complaints against the company in the past, said, "These ads were accusing scientific medicine saying, if you take 'allopathy' medicines, such and such harmful effects and side effects are there."

"All of this is in clear violation of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act (1954)," he added.