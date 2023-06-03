Pandemic Is Over, but Don't Ask Me To Let Go of My Mask – Here's Why

Earlier this week, at the Lucknow airport, a woman in her early twenties stared at me for a good 15-20 seconds before asking me, “Abhi bhi mask lagaya hua hai aapne? Ab kyu lekin? (Why are you still wearing a mask? What's the need now?)”

This question has been posed to me innumerable times in the past few months.

Last year in April, most Indian states struck down the mask mandate. This May, the World Health Organization declared that COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency. And it’s been over three years since the coronavirus pandemic first entered our lives.