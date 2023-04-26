‘Booster Pe Booster’: How Many More Vaccine Doses Before COVID-19 Leaves Us?

COVID-19 cases are on a rise again driven by a surge in the XBB.1.16 variant.
This time around, the infection is spreading at a relatively high speed as well, even to those who've taken the vaccine and been infected already.
Does this mean we'll need another booster dose to keep the virus away? And if yes, how many more booster doses will we possibly need till this virus leaves us?
FIT reached out to experts for answers.
Renowned virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang told FIT that very few countries have so far generated data about vaccines and those that have done so, have released data about mRNA vaccines and booster doses.
What does this mean? Will we need a booster dose every time there's a new variant? Or every year when cases increase? No, says Dr Kang.
Dr Umang Agrawal, Infectious Disease Consultant at Mumbai’s PD Hinduja Hospital & MRC, explains:
While the World Health Organization has recommended that older individuals and senior citizens take the booster doses, Dr Kang says that this is a decision that countries will have to make individually based on risk factors.
Speaking about India, she told FIT, "If you are young and healthy you probably do not need it. Recent surveys show that 90 percent of the Indian adult population has taken the vaccines and has antibodies."
But, in a Twitter thread, Dr Kang said:
Dr Agrawal agrees. He says that while the preference should be given to older people and those with comorbidities, ideally, everyone should take the booster dose.
He adds,
Whether it's the COVID-19 vaccine or any other vaccine for that matter, there's "very little evidence of benefit" to show that a fourth or fifth booster dose would actually help, says Dr Kang.
However, Dr Agrawal disagrees. He says that studies have time and time again shown that the immunisation provided by any vaccine lasts 6-9 months. If you take a fourth booster dose, the vaccine won't really harm you or cause health complications, but will reboost your immunity for another few months and have a protective effect.
