When You Struggle To Breathe Every Day: Life With Allergic Rhinitis

In 2020 February, I was on vacation with my cousins in Dubai, UAE. On this particular day on our trip, I remember, we were going to board a ferry to take us to the old city.

But, from our house in the city to the ferry stop, my nose had already blocked completely. I was desperate to find a pharmacy to buy an antihistamine or at least to find a washroom to sort myself out. If I wouldn’t have, the entirety of that day would have gone in me trying to breathe better, and my slowness would have reduced the group’s speed too.

I had to put in a lot of work mentally to come to terms with the fact that I have a chronic illness which is even more severe due to the DNS and the chronic sinusitis, and that I am not incapable or incompetent.

“First things first,” Dr Kothalkar had said back then, “Allergies can be controlled but not entirely cured."