'COVID No Longer Global Public Health Emergency', Declares WHO

The COVID-19 infection is no longer a global public health emergency, the World Health Organization declared on Friday, 5 May.

“For more than a year, the pandemic has been on a downward trend with population immunity increasing from vaccination and infection, mortality decreasing, and the pressure on health systems easing,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference in Geneva.

“This trend has allowed most countries to return to life as we knew it before COVID-19,” Tedros added.