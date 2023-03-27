'Intent Matters': Padma Bhushan Awardee Kamlesh Patel On Yoga & Mental Health

With awareness increasing in masses in the last few years, a lot of people have started to consciously take care of their mental health.

But amidst all the clutter about things you can do for yourself, could yoga stand out? Padma Bhushan awardee Kamlesh D Patel, or Daaji as he is known by his followers, is someone who's been advocating for yoga and 'heartfulness' as a way to live life.

The Quint sat down with Patel for a quick question and answer session. Excerpts from the interview: