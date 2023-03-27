'Intent Matters': Padma Bhushan Awardee Kamlesh Patel On Yoga & Mental Health

Padma Bhushan awardee Kamlesh D Patel has been advocating for yoga and 'heartfulness' as a way to live life.
(Photo Credit: Kamlesh D Patel/Accessed by The Quint)
With awareness increasing in masses in the last few years, a lot of people have started to consciously take care of their mental health.
But amidst all the clutter about things you can do for yourself, could yoga stand out? Padma Bhushan awardee Kamlesh D Patel, or Daaji as he is known by his followers, is someone who's been advocating for yoga and 'heartfulness' as a way to live life.
The Quint sat down with Patel for a quick question and answer session. Excerpts from the interview:
What do you think about the importance of spirituality and meditation in a person’s life?
Spirituality and meditation form the foundation upon which we build our everyday existence, family life, career path etc. The spiritual foundation brings stability, grounded-ness, wisdom, and balance that give life its purpose and richness.
Could practising only yoga be a sustainable means for a healthy lifestyle in today’s world?
Yoga is actually a complete discipline of self-care and healthy lifestyle. It is based on eight limbs of practice – Yama, Niyama, Asana, Pranayama, Pratyahara, Dharana, Dhyana, and Samadhi, which cover behaviour, character development, physical health, mental and emotional well-being, and spiritual growth.
Can we manage daily stress and anxiety through yoga?
Yes. Stress and anxiety are just two of the emotions and physiological reactions that we learn to master by meditating on the heart.
Through the practice of meditation with yogic transmission, we are able to transform our responses to life’s stresses and strains, so that we do not react to every single thing that touches our lives.
How can we cultivate the habit of daily exercise?
You need intention, interest, and resilience. What is your intention for daily exercise? Once you know the reason, and it really matters to you, then you will find the time to do it.
Second, are you really interested in doing it? There are many ways to exercise. Find one that you like, and that suits your level of strength, energy, age, and physical condition.
Third, mental and emotional resilience matter. In any activity, you will have ups and downs. What keeps you going when you hit a rough patch? It is your staying power, your resilience.
You’ve also written a book called The Heartfulness Way...
Heartfulness is a heart-centred approach to life, supporting you to live each moment naturally and in tune with the noble qualities that emerge in your heart through spiritual practice.
Heartfulness Relaxation, which is useful if you are stressed or panicked, if you are having trouble sleeping, or if you cannot relax into meditation easily.
Heartfulness Meditation, which is done in the early morning in silence with closed eyes. Meditation is enabled by yogic transmission.
Heartfulness Cleaning, which removes the build-up of impurities and complexities that create mental heaviness and emotional turbulence, and the result is lightness, simplicity, and purity.
Heartfulness Prayer, which is practiced at bedtime as a way of connecting to the innermost levels of your consciousness before sleeping.
Through Heartfulness practices, we learn to master our emotions and awaken new levels of awareness and acceptance. We become more giving and generous in nature.
You’ve also extensively spoken about care. When you say that, do you mean empathetically caring about others or channelling care towards your own spiritual self?
It is both of those and much more. To care means to have respect and reverence. That can be for other people, other living creatures, the earth, the rivers, and also ourselves. When we are ‘care-ful’ we do things gently, with wisdom, without fuss. We are poised, so that we don’t rush in and later regret our actions.
We can speak with care, eat with care, dress with care, walk with care, and do everything without the need for force. In other words, we can have a light footprint, leaving places and people better than when we arrived. We can aim not to hurt others.
Only a person who is ennobled through spiritual practice brings joy and light everywhere they go.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)