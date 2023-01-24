5 Yoga Poses to Improve Concentration

Low levels of concentration can affect your personal and professional life
(Image: iStock)
There have been times when we all feel that we are not our best or aren't able to focus or concentrate on our tasks at hand as we generally are. We take more breaks and try to get that spike in dopamine levels to get that temporary relief. But is that good for the long run? These little breaks and relief periods will eventually not work at all.
There are various ways to improve your focus and concentration levels. Practicing yoga postures with inversions like a headstand and shoulder stand increases blood circulation to the brain thus improving blood circulation which enables the brain to receive more oxygen and increase alertness, awareness, and memory.
Below are a few yoga poses that can help you stay mentally stable allowing your focus and concentration levels to improve overtime.
Mountain Pose is known to enhance the body awareness, correct imbalance, and improve alignment, which reduces your risk of injury. Follow these steps:
Stand in such a way that your big toes touch each other.
Lift and fan out your toes and drop them back to create a solid wide base.
Root down your feet and calves down into the floor.
Ensure that your quadriceps are engaged, then draw them upward. Your kneecaps will rise.
Rotate both thighs inward.
Try to maintain the natural curves of your spine.
Draw the belly slightly in, tone your belly.
Widen your collarbones and make sure your shoulders are aligned with your pelvis.
Shrug your shoulders up to your ears and roll them back to release your shoulder blades down your back.
Hang your arms naturally with the elbows slightly bent.
Hold the pose for 5 to 10 breaths while you hold yourself in this position.
Chair Pose helps improve your balance and improve cardiovascular health, and resilience. It primarily strengthens your core, thighs, and ankles. But it has also proved to be effective to improve posture and neck hump. Here are the steps:
Stand straight with your feet wider than hip-width apart and your arms at the sides.
Inhale and lift your arms to the height of your ears, stretch them straight, and parallel with wrists and fingers long.
Keep your shoulders down and spine neutral.
Exhale while bending your knees, keep your thighs and knees parallel. Lean your torso forward at a right angle with the tops of your thighs.
Keep your neck and head in line with your torso and arms. Hold the pose for 30 seconds to 1 minute.
This pose will give you a sense of grounding while helping you improve your balance, and strengthen your legs, and back.
If you want to practice the tree pose, follow these steps.
Let your right foot high up on your left thigh. Place the sole of the foot flat and firmly.
Your left leg should be straight while you try to find your balance.
Inhale deeply, and raise your arms over your head while bringing your palms together.
Keep your spine straight and take a few deep breaths.
Slowly exhale while bringing your hands down and releasing your right leg. Back in the standing position, repeat the same with the other leg.
The plank pose is an excellent yoga pose that can help strengthen your core. The best part is that it is quite simple and really beneficial. Planks help strengthen your shoulders, back, buttocks, thighs, abs, and core.
Planks are also known as Phalakasana, and to do a plank, you need to get in the position of a push-up, and by exerting pressure using your hand, wrist, and elbow, you have to lift your body off the mat. Make sure to look down and relax your neck. Hold the position for a minute and you can repeat it as long as you have the energy to.
Bow pose is a yoga pose that helps to tone your belly and back. It is an asana that strengthens your core and the abdominal area, thus improving your posture and helping your entire body to stretch.
It is beneficial for your back, chest, abs, legs, hips, and arms. If you want to perform this pose, stay in a face down position, bend your knees, and hold your ankles with your hands such that your knees are hip-width apart. Now lift your chest and thighs off the floor, while holding your ankles. Make sure to breathe and hold the pose for 20 seconds.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)