5 Yoga Poses to Beat Winter Blues

Winter is here and so is the winter blues. For people who do not know what exactly are winter blues- it just means that dark days or winter days getting us all down. In technical terms, it is also referred to as SAD or seasonal affective disorder. This affects the people who live in a climate where winter means dark and dreary days.

But there are ways to beat the winter blues- a little yoga can help boost your mood and your energy levels during winter. We have brought together a list of yoga poses for beating the winter blues and bringing a little warmth to a dreary day. These poses will help stretch your stiff body and energize you after stimulating the endorphin release in the body.

But make sure that the patients of depression or SAD do visit the doctors because yoga is not a cure but a lifestyle change that can help manage the problem and the symptoms.