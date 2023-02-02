Yoga for Beginners: 7 Yoga Tips to Get Better at Yoga

follow these tips if you are new at yoga
(image: iStock)
Starting your yoga journey can seem to be an exciting yet daunting task but we need to be prepared mentally and physically to get through all the challenges. The day-to-day yoga challenges can be overwhelming for beginners thus we are here with a few tips and tricks to make your journey easier.
Yoga has various benefits- be it calming your emotions and mind, or relaxing your body. It can easily be a part of your daily routine. The trick is just to show up every day irrespective of how you feel. Thus, we hope these tips help you make your yoga journey an easier one.
1. It is important that you begin your yoga journey knowing that it is a slow process to become perfect at it and you don’t need to rush yourself through each pose or the class. Yoga needs to be purposeful, mindful, and fluid. Slow movements ensure sustainable progress as you practice. It also helps prevent injury, boosts your mindfulness, and improves your overall concentration.
2. Keep your hydration levels in check irrespective of any form of exercise you perform. Don't drink water in between yoga practices. You can start sipping water about an hour before class and then drink another 20 ounces after you’ve finished your yoga class to replace fluids.
3. Set your distractions aside. It can include worries, to-do lists, and mobile notifications that need to be avoided for a successful session. Shift your focus from worries and focus on your breath, body, and intentions.
4. Try to breathe slowly since the flow of your breath is important in yoga Slow and deep breathing throughout helps increase circulation and reduce stress while stimulating your mind and body. It also helps reduce the risk of injury, allowing your body to relax through different poses.
5. Practice mindful eating. Eat light snacks before your yoga class to fuel up your body. Small portions of almonds, fiber-packed fruits, or sports bars can be helpful. Avoid eating greasy or garlicky foods before class. Avoid eating 2-3 hours before class as it might result in discomfort in poses that put pressure on your belly.
6. Discover and know your physical and mental limits if you want to succeed in yoga. Do not over work and listen to your body as you stretch, move, and breathe. If you experience breathing problems or pain, adjust the pose until you become comfortable.
7. Frequent short practices are better than fewer longer ones. You can practice yoga every day for 15-30 minutes to experience physical, emotional, and mental well-being.
