Leaky Gut Syndrome: Yoga Poses to Fix the Symptoms For Happy Gut

Yoga Poses for Leaky Gut Syndrome
(Image: iStock)
Research proves that leaky gut syndrome is caused when the gaps in the intestinal walls allow bacteria and other toxins to pass into the bloodstream. Leaky Gut Syndrome is a theory that intestinal permeability is underlying cause that develops independently and it affects you when your intestinal barrier is impaired which lets in the toxins in your bloodstream causing inflammatory response that may cause other diseases.
Certain dietary and lifestyle changes can help manage the symptoms. Yoga can also be helpful and here are a few yoga poses that can help reduce the effect of leaky gut.
The bridge pose helps regulate blood pressure. It calms the brain and alleviates stress. It is beneficial in managing mild depression and is good for abdominal organs, lungs, menstrual pain, fatigue, headache, and anxiety as well.
Lie on your back, place your hands at your sides, bend your knees, and your feet should be flat on the floor close to your butt.
Press into your feet while you lift your hips and torso to create a straight line from your knees to your shoulders.
Hold the pose for up to 30 seconds, then lower your hips to the floor.
You can perform this pose by standing with your feet about 6 inches apart and folding the chest to the ground. Try reaching toward the flat surface or bend the arms, and clutch the opposite elbow with the opposite hand.
This pose not only helps deal with insomnia but reduces the frequency of headaches as well. This yoga pose also helps with anxiety. You must make sure that while performing the pose, you sway a little side to side and inhale. Bend your knees as much as required to prevent strain. Gradually you will feel the tension in the hips and legs releasing.
Here are the steps to practice the supine twist to help alleviate leaky gut syndrome that also helps with constipation:
Lie flat on the back on a mat.
Stretch the arms out to the side in a T-position with palms down.
Try bending one leg at the knee.
Keep the shoulders flat and gently drop the bent leg over the other leg.
Hold the pose for a few breaths before repeating it on the opposite side.
This yoga pose focuses on various muscle groups like erector spinae, rectus abdominis, triceps, serratus anterior, and gluteus maximus.
You can follow these steps:
Go on all fours.
Your wrists go underneath your shoulders, and your knees will be placed underneath your hips.
Make sure you balance your weight evenly on all fours.
Breathe in and look up, let your stomach drop down toward the mat.
Breathe out and tuck your chin into your chest, draw your navel toward your spine, and your spine should be arched towards the ceiling.
Maintain focus while you practice this pose.
Focus on releasing the tension in your body.
Hold the pose for at least one minute.
This is an easy and quite effective pose that strengthens the abdominal muscles. According to the Yoga Institute, it puts pressure on the abdominal portion and helps in detoxifying. It is an advanced pose; so do not push your body too hard.
Lie flat on the stomach, use a soft surface or a yoga mat.
Bend your knees slowly.
Slowly extend your arms backward and try to clasp the ankles.
Now, gently raise your chest off the floor as far as you can go.
While using the tension between the arms and legs, lift the thighs and upper body off the floor.
Hold the pose for a few seconds, then release.