Leaky Gut Syndrome: Yoga Poses to Fix the Symptoms For Happy Gut

Research proves that leaky gut syndrome is caused when the gaps in the intestinal walls allow bacteria and other toxins to pass into the bloodstream. Leaky Gut Syndrome is a theory that intestinal permeability is underlying cause that develops independently and it affects you when your intestinal barrier is impaired which lets in the toxins in your bloodstream causing inflammatory response that may cause other diseases.

Certain dietary and lifestyle changes can help manage the symptoms. Yoga can also be helpful and here are a few yoga poses that can help reduce the effect of leaky gut.