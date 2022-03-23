COVID Vaccine for Infants Deemed Safe in Trials, Says Moderna

US biotech firm Moderna said in a statement on Wednesday, 23 March, that its two-dose vaccine regime in children aged six months to six years was deemed safe and produced a strong immune response, reported AFP.

It added that it is now pursuing a regulatory approval for its COVID vaccine for infants.

Moderna said it will submit authorisation requests to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA) and other global regulators in the coming weeks.

CEO Stephane Bancel said,