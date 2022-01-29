BA.2 Sub-Variant of Omicron: What Is It? How Contagious Is It?

The sub-variant has mostly been identified in Asia and Europe till now.
(Photo: Quint Fit)
The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is the dominant variant in the country and 'BA.2,' the sub-variant of the strain, is more prevalent in India now, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) director had stated on Thursday, 27 January.
The World Health Organization (WHO) too pointed to an increase in the sub-variant across different countries, but predominantly in Asia and Europe.
How contagious is it? Does it cause a more severe illness? Here is all we know about it:
What is BA.2?
BA.2 is a sub-variant of Omicron and has been spreading since November 2021.
The B.1.1.529 lineage of COVID-19 was named Omicron. However, it was discovered later that this lineage has certain sub-variations. The three most common types are:
B.1.1.529.1 (BA.1– currently predominant)
B.1.1.529.2 (BA.2 – raised concerns)
B.1.1.529.3 (BA.3)
Do BA.1 and BA.2 possess different properties?
The Statens Serum Institut of Denmark has said that the difference between BA.1 and BA.2 is more than that of the Wuhan variant and Alpha variant. This may lead to different properties in terms of:
Infectiousness
Vaccine efficiency
Severity
Immune escape
However, till now, there is no concrete information about the difference in their properties.
In how many countries is BA.2 detected?
BA.2 is detected in about 49 countries now. This list includes the following countries with their respective percentage of detected BA.2 cases:
Denmark (79 percent)
Britain (6 percent)
India (5 percent)
Sweden (2 percent)
Singapore (2 percent)
Is it more contagious?
Even though so far nothing has yet been confirmed, its rapid spread suggests that it might be more contagious than the current BA.1 variant of Omicron.
Is it a variant of concern?
No. So far, the United Kingdom (UK) Health Security Agency has termed this as a "variant of surveillance" or "variant under investigation."
Does BA.2 cause more severe illness than BA.1?
So far, infections caused by BA.2 are not more severe than BA.1.
It could be more infectious, but there has been no evidence that flags it as more harmful.
Does BA.2 reduce vaccine efficiency?
Efficacy of vaccines are generally lowered against the Omicron variant but it is not known if BA.2, particularly, reduces the efficacy. Watch this space for more information.
(Inputs from Hindustan Times and The Indian Express.)
