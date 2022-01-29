BA.2 Sub-Variant of Omicron: What Is It? How Contagious Is It?

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is the dominant variant in the country and 'BA.2,' the sub-variant of the strain, is more prevalent in India now, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) director had stated on Thursday, 27 January.

The World Health Organization (WHO) too pointed to an increase in the sub-variant across different countries, but predominantly in Asia and Europe.

How contagious is it? Does it cause a more severe illness? Here is all we know about it: